News: 10 Beginner Adult dance classes in London

We delved into the LondonDance class listings to pull out 10 beginner classes in a range of styles. This is just a highlight of what’s on offer in the capital. Head over to our class listings to find more.





1. Ballet

Central School of Ballet, Farringdon

Central Ballet adult classes provide ‘a fun and satisfying way to improve muscle tone, flexibility and co-ordination as well as improving dance technique’. Professionally-trained instructors tailor sessions around individual class needs, so whatever your age or ability there’s a class for you.

2. Ballroom

The Capital Dance School, Marylebone

The Capital Dance School offer classes in styles ranging from Ballroom and Latin American to Argentine Tango, Salsa and American Smooth. Beginner lessons allow you to ‘socialize whilst learning new steps’ with qualified tutors on hand. There are also structured courses designed to ‘ensure you learn dances and steps quickly so that you can start to practice with other people’. Beginners can also take a free 20-minute taster lesson or a free group class.

3. Contemporary

The Place, Kings Cross

Develop your skills in a ‘friendly and inspiring environment’ with classes taught by professional artists accompanied by fantastic live music. Classes are open to anyone over the age of 16 and range from Released based Contemporary, German Tanztheater and Contemporary Fusion.

4. Hip Hop

Rain Crew, Stratford

Lead by Clint Sinclair and Haseeb “Chilly” Hearn, Rain Crew offers Thursday adult classes to help students ‘build movement vocabulary, strategy and confidence for performances and battles, while establishing a disciplined physical regime for training’. Rain adult classes are ‘guided but not bound by programme syllabus’ to help students meet personal objectives. Classes are open to new members at any point and at any level.

5. Folk Dance

English Folk and Dance Society, Camden

From Morris dancing to Irish set dancing, the English Folk and Dance Society hosts a range of beginner folk dance classes. Held at Cecil Sharpe House, enjoy lively classes in a welcoming environment on evenings and weekends.

6. South Asian

Khyal Arts, Walthamstow

Discoverf Kathak Dance with KATHAK 4 ALL at Khyal Arts. Aligning with Akram Khan’s legacy of Kathak Dance, ‘experienced and friendly dance artist, Archita Kumar leads an inclusive and accessible class with flowing fancy footwork, fast spins, and timeless hand gestures.’

7. Tap

Pineapple Studios, Covent Garden

Discover a whole range of Tap styles at Pineapple Studios. Beginners classes feature ‘basic steps and simple sequences in a friendly and fun class delivering a great sense of achievement within the hour.’

8. Tango

Raquel Greenberg Tango Academy, Soho

Try a beginner class which will guide you through the foundations of ‘authentic argentine tango providing you with a full experience, Buenos Aires Style’. You wil ‘experience the pure essence of Argentine Tango with internationally renowned and experienced teachers’ in a supportive and friendly atmosphere. Absolute beginners can also take a free taster session.

9. Swing

Swing Patrol, across London

Swing Patrol have beginner swing dancing classes all over London. No partner needed and no booking necessary.

10. Arial

Aerial Life, Hammersmith

Aerial Life studio offers aerial classes for everyone, from silks and rope to trapeze and hoop. Taster classes are also on offer for beginners.

